Nebulizers are useful in medication delivery for patients with certain respiratory conditions and disease severity. However, the size, power supply constraints, and inefficiency of traditional pneumatic or T-piece nebulizers can often deter clinicians from recommending them. Additionally, some patients who are prescribed nebulizers may not use them if they view the devices as burdensome – either due to lengthy treatment time, cleaning and maintenance requirements, the number of parts that need to be assembled, or a combination of the three.
“For patients who are home-bound or relatively immobile and require higher-volume treatments over longer periods of time, traditional nebulizers are a great aerosol delivery solution. They provide the power patients require in the comfort of their care setting,” said James Fink, PhD, RRT, FAARC, FCCP (Chief Science Officer at Aerogen Pharma Corporation). “However, active patients with conditions such as COPD and asthma can find nebulizer use limiting and time-consuming, which can impact therapy success,” said James Fink, PhD, RRT, FAARC, FCCP, Chief Science Officer at Aerogen Pharma Corporation.
In addition, noise associated with traditional nebulizer therapy can be disruptive and draw attention to the fact that the nebulizer is in use.
“Nebulizers should be convenient to carry and inconspicuous in operation. The lighter, quieter and more portable the device is, the more comfortable patients or parents of pediatric patients will be bringing them on the go, which will improve therapy success.”
Healthcare providers also have concerns about usability of the medication delivery because of its impact on medication adherence. Efficacy of the medication is the primary concern in making treatment decisions, but physicians may not prescribe a treatment if they don’t think a patient can be successful with the treatment regimen1 which includes the use of the device.
Clinical needs combined with economic conditions and user preferences have spurred technological advancements in aerosol therapy. The introduction of smaller, battery-operated, more reliable devices, such as portable mesh nebulizers, offers an easy-to-use option that meets the rising expectations of faster, high efficiency, reliable, and quieter therapy on the go.
Next generation portable mesh nebulizer2 at a glance:
- Fast, efficient, and easy to use – can deliver 2.5 ml of salbutamol in as little as four minutes, then automatically turns itself off.
- Virtually silent – minimal noise production means it can be used almost anywhere
- Built-in, rechargeable, long-life battery – can provide 30 treatments per charge, enabling portability, and reduces ongoing running costs.
- Simple two-part design – an easily detachable mouthpiece makes the device simple to use, fill, clean, and maintain.
Concluded Fink: “Patients who have been identified as strong candidates for nebulizers from a medication delivery perspective, but were prescribed other mechanisms for aerosol delivery because we felt they would have an easier time adhering to their care plan now have an option that provides the best of both. The expanded range of aerosol delivery solutions allows us to further optimize care plans based on specific patient needs – both clinical and personal – and improve therapy success.”