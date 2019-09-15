Dr. Peter Calverley discusses why understanding respiratory physiology is vital to understanding COPD and how to best treat patients. Respiratory physiology simply enables a gas exchange—O 2 from the air to the circulatory system, and CO 2 subsequently expelled from the circulatory system. When patients can’t expel the corresponding amount of CO 2 , this leads to a buildup of CO 2 in the body.

Calverley talks about the phenomenon of tidal expiratory flow limitation (EFL) in patients. This occurs when an increased expiratory rate fails to increase the expiratory volume flow. This can be seen when a patient exhales along the same flow-volume curve during quiet, tidal breathing as they do during a forced expiratory effort. In other words, the patient is working harder to breath, yet the flow of air doesn’t increase proportionally. EFL results in the “waterfall concept,” where a narrowing in a critical point of the airway system means that no more gas can leave the system at the same rate.

Health people have an “expiratory flow reserve.” Unhealthy people with emphysema, small-airway disease, COPD, suffer from this tidal expiratory flow limitation—where the breath stacks up within the lungs, known as hyperinflation.

How is tidal EFL currently detected and measured today? The intra-esophageal balloon technique is invasive, and it can be tricky to place the balloon. Applying abdominal pressure during expiration can work, though timing the pressure is an issue.

Professor Raffaele Dellaca explains the physics behind a new technique that can be used for detecing EFL.