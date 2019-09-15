Symposium sponsored by Philips Respironics
ERCA–JIVD 3rd Joint International Meeting, Lyon, France, March 2018
Tidal expiratory flow (EFL) limitation can occur in COPD patients when they exercise, or in more severe cases, when they aren’t exercising – in either case creating what is sometimes described as a “severe mechanical constraint.”1
Recently Dr. Peter Calverley and Professor Raffaele Dellacà led a symposium to discuss tidal expiratory flow limitation and its effects, how to measure it noninvasively and effectively, and how using ventilators to minimize tidal EFL can produce physiological improvements. Along the way, they emphasis the importance of understanding respiratory physiology and respiratory mechanics.