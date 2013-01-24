Professional guidelines recommend that pMDIs be used with a spacer or valved holding chamber (VHC) but actual use is lagging, with estimates varying from 10% in the UK in 1990 to 46% in Canada in 2008.

In this review article, Spacer devices for inhaled therapy: why use them, and how?1, the advantages and potential disadvantages of using spacers/ VHCs with pMDIs are addressed, including spacer size, type, material, patient interface, and feedback mechanism; the potential impact of spacers/VHCs on drug delivery; and universal recommendations on how patients should use these devices. A few of these findings are highlighted here: