The dose delivered by the mesh nebulizer was relatively unaffected by peak inhalation flow when tested using simulated breathing patterns with an I:E ratio representative of patients with severe COPD.
Prescribing a mesh nebulizer for certain acute COPD patients may help to ensure that they receive the dose of medication that has been deemed best for their condition.
Recap of the poster session
Poster presented at Respiratory Drug Delivery, April 22-26, Tucson, Arizona
Authors: John N. Pritchard, Richard Potter and Ross H. M. Hatley
Respironics Respiratory Drug Delivery (UK) Ltd., a business of Philips Electronics UK Limited.