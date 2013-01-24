What the study suggested

Results were presented at this year’s Respiratory Drug Delivery conference in Tucson. We found that the dose delivered by the mesh nebulizer was reliably independent of peak inspiratory flows over the range of 10–65 L/min. This is in marked contrast to the relationship between flow and dose delivery for many DPI devices. This may have implications when considering treatment, especially for those with severe COPD who may struggle to achieve moderate to high inspiratory flows. The results for the CEN pattern provide a reference to standard nebulizer test methods and support the fact that delivered dose from constant output nebulizers is dependent upon the I:E ratio of the breathing pattern.