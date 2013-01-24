Home
Changing the face of sleep apnea

Philips DreamWear Full face mask

The new DreamWear Full face mask brings patients more freedom of choice and increased flexibility.

Philips DreamWear full face CPAP mask
Designed to deliver to clinical and patient needs, the mask provides individuals who tend to breathe through their mouth the ability to easily switch between nasal and oro-nasal cushions1 and comfortably sleep in any position they want.
Dreamwear full face cushion

The DreamWear Full face mask is the latest innovation in Philips’ Dream Family suite of sleep and respiratory solutions to enhance patient care and quality of life by connecting and supporting both the patients and provider.

 

Designed around patient insights2 that suggest sleep apnea patients say the top challenges to using CPAP therapy are that the mask can leave red marks on the face and the hose gets in the way. The DreamWear Full face mask was developed with a full understanding of facial geometries and a suite of proprietary design tools and processes to provide patients with clinically proven fit, comfort and seal. In fact, polled users rate the DreamWear Full face mask more comfortable and less intimidating than their prescribed mask.3
“Our recent survey2 highlights the challenges that therapy users are experiencing all over the world and validates the work Philips has been doing to help them to improve their quality of life.”

– Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong Chief medical liaison at Philips

Cushions must be purchased separately.

Survey conducted online by Regina Corso Consulting on behalf of Philips from January 15-22, among 2,000 adults in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany and Canada.

3 Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit FlO and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus; based on 10 days of use.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

