The DreamWear Full face mask is the latest innovation in Philips’ Dream Family suite of sleep and respiratory solutions to enhance patient care and quality of life by connecting and supporting both the patients and provider.

Designed around patient insights2 that suggest sleep apnea patients say the top challenges to using CPAP therapy are that the mask can leave red marks on the face and the hose gets in the way. The DreamWear Full face mask was developed with a full understanding of facial geometries and a suite of proprietary design tools and processes to provide patients with clinically proven fit, comfort and seal. In fact, polled users rate the DreamWear Full face mask more comfortable and less intimidating than their prescribed mask.3