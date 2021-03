InnoSpire Go features a simple two-part assembly; clinically-proven vibrating mesh technology used in hospitals worldwide, and can be used with all commonly prescribed respiratory medications. Its built-in, long-life battery life offers up to 30 treatments per charge. Weighing just a quarter of a pound, its compact size makes it convenient to carry while walking or to use discreetly on the sideline of a child’s ball game, so treatment never has to get in the way in the way of life.