Sleep and respiratory care
Sleep and respiratory

Tech spotlight

Philips DreamWear: The mask that makes patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all1

Philips DreamWear mask
DreamWear’s unique design directs airflow through the sides of the mask frame so patients can sleep comfortably in virtually any position with more freedom to move in bed.

Ease of use, comfort

Users of DreamWear rated it more comforable, appealling and easier to use than their prescribed mask1. The nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort and irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.2

The freedom to move

DreamWear patients experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than their prescribed mask.3 Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in virtually any position they desire – on their stomach, side or back.
Learn more about the DreamWear under those nose nasal mask
Instructions for use

"After putting DreamWear on the first time, I just loved it."

"There was a lot more freedom of movement with it. Just the fact that I could turn to my back or onto my side without having to adjust the strap and it stayed in a good position all night long. It is one of the best masks I've ever used."

-John Havholm, a patient with OSA

IF Design Gold Award
DreamWear is a recipient of the iF Design Gold Award 2016 in the product design discipline
12015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file

2Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils

32015 Philips User Preference Questionnaire, data on file

