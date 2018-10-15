The significance of sleep

Everyone needs a good night’s sleep. It’s generally thought that being well-rested contributes to healthy brain function and overall physical health. Recent findings have shown that many of the beneficial effects of sleep on the restoration of brain function are thought to be mediated primarily by slow wave sleep1,2—defined as non-rapid eye movement sleep that accounts for 80% of total sleep. Additionally, slow wave sleep, or SWS, has been shown to play a pivotal role in the optimization of memory consolidation.1,2

Given the importance of SWS, various pharmacological and peripheral (electric/ magnetic/sensory) stimulation methods have been proposed to enhance slow waves. Among these, auditory stimulation has proven to be an effective strategy, as it is non-pharmacological, safe, and reliable.3,4,5 Further, waves enhanced by sound were shown to be similar to those spontaneously generated slow waves observed during natural sleep.6