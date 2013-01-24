On the go with portable mesh nebulizers 

1. Spencer T, Dyche T, Nikander K, Smith NJ, Pritchard J: The association of true adherence, inhalation time and treatment time for patients using the I-neb AAD System. In: Dalby RN, Byron PR, Peart J, Suman JD, Farr SJ, and Young PM, (eds). Proceedings of Respiratory Drug Delivery 2012; May 13–17; Arizona. Richmond (VA), Virginia Commonwealth University; vol. 3, pp. 679–684.
2. Mäkelä MJ, Backer V, Hedegaard M, Larsson K. Adherence to inhaled therapies, health outcomes and costs in patients with asthma and COPD. Respir Med. 2013;107:1481–1490.
3. Data on file. Respironics Respiratory Drug Delivery (UK) Ltd Aerosol Laboratory Test Report No:RDD303ST150.
4. Hatley R, Rowe L, Rabbetts I, Quadrelli F. Optimizing patient experience of nebulizer treatments. Eur Respir J. 2016;48 (suppl 60):PA4082.
5. O' Callaghan C, Barry P. The science of drug delivery. Thorax. 1997; 52 (Suppl2): S31–S44.
6. Hatley RHM, Hardaker LEA, Metcalf AP, Parker T, Quadrelli F, Pritchard J. Ensuring the consistency of performance of mesh nebulizers. J Aerosol Med Pulm Drug Deliv. 2017:30(4): A10.
7. American Association for Respiratory Care. Aerosol Consensus Statement 1991, Resp Care. 1991;36.9, pp 916–921.
8. Slator L, Quadrelli F, von Hollen D, Hardaker L. Evaluation of delivered dose and treatment time of several mesh nebulizers under in vitro simulated use. Eur Respir J. 2017;50 (suppl 61):PA3939.
9. Slator L, Cooper-Rayner N, Hardaker LE, von Hollen D, Pritchard JN. Delivery of a budesonide suspension formulation from mesh vs jet nebulizers under simulated pediatric and adult breathing patterns. J Aerosol Med Pulm Drug Deliv. 2018;31(2):A13–A14.
10. Pritchard J, Slator L, von Hollen D. Consistency of aerosol characteristics at low flow rates for a novel mesh nebulizer. Eur Respir J. 2018;52 (suppl 62):PA1018
11. Pritchard J. Effect of changes in peak inspiratory flow on the dose of salbutamol delivered by nebulizers under simulated conditions. Eur Respir J. 2018; 52 (suppl 62):PA3350.
12. Dhand R, Dolovich M, Chipps B, Myers TR, Restrepo R, Farrar JR. The role of nebulized therapy in the management of COPD: evidence and recommendations. COPD. 2012;9:58–72.