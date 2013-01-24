On the go with portable mesh nebulizers 

The Philips InnoSpire Go portable mesh nebulizer is designed to reduce the treatment time burden of by delivering aerosol treatments in approximately 4 minutes.* Its rechargeable battery delivers up to 30 treatments (120 minutes of use) per charge. If a patient is taking a treatment three-to-four times a day, this allows them to charge the device once a week, reducing the burden, and helping them to go about their lives worry free.

Respiratory patients are commonly prescribed more than one inhaled medication that might be delivered by different devices. Each device might have a different set of instructions for correct use that could lead to patient confusion. The InnoSpire Go was designed as a simple, two-part design that may be used to deliver commonly prescribed aerosol medications. This enable patients to simplify their treatment regimen and use just one aerosol delivery system, making their day-to-day routines a little easier.

After delivering the prescribed dose, InnoSpire Go beeps audibly and automatically switches off. This means not only that treatment times are consistent, but also that the patient isn’t left guessing about whether their treatment is complete.

InnoSpire Go was designed to offer improved ease of use compared to other commercially available nebulizers. When designing InnoSpire Go, Philips asked a user panel spanning 5 to 73 years of age to assess its ease of use compared with other commercially available mesh nebulizers. InnoSpire Go was rated highest for ease of use, treatment burden, comfort of holding, and appearance.4