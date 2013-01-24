The IVUS-XPL study was a prospective, multi-center, randomized trial resulting in:
|
Source
|
The American Journal of Cardiology
|
Circulations Cardiovascular Interventions
|
International Journal of Cardiology
|
EuroIntervention
|
JACC Cardiovascular Interventions
|
Total
|
Author
|
Ahn JM
|
Elgendy IY
|
Klersey C
|
Zhang YJ
|
Jang JS
|
|
IVUS patients
|
12499
|
1593
|
9965
|
8102
|
11793
|
15469*
|
Total DES patients
|
26503
|
3192
|
18707
|
19619
|
24849
|
36831*
|
6,005 patients who had at least one complex lesion undergoing PCI with drug-eluting stents were enrolled in a prospective institutional registry. IVUS guidance was used on 1,674 enrolled patients. IVUS-guided PCI was associated with 43% lower risk of cardiac death during 64 months of median follow-up compared with angiography-guided PCI.12
An analysis of IVUS-guided PCI and angiography-guided PCI from an Italian healthcare payer perspective found that IVUS-guided PCI with DES is a dominant treatment option compared to angiography-guided PCI with DES.13
• The analysis modeled incremental cost effectiveness based on DRG tariffs and outcomes data from the Ahn meta-analysis.
• Most data points are in the south-east quadrant indicating better outcomes and lower costs with IVUS-guidance versus angiography alone.
• Cost savings increased in patients with diabetes, renal insufficiency, or ACS and were associated with less MI and revascularization.
