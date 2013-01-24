With Philips IVUS comes uncompromised care.
In addition to the patient, interventionalists are also exposed to significant radiation, compounded by the number of procedures they perform.
Philips IVUS may reduce the use of venograms, thereby reducing exposure to procedural radiation.
Philips IVUS reveals unquestionable disease characteristics.
A 360-degree view helps you better understand disease characteristics and surrounding structures such as compression, lesions, webbing, spurs, clot burdens and more.
Philips IVUS helps physicians make informed care decisions.
Informs device selection, stent sizing, vessel morphology, and postintervention follow-up care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand