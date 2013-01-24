Home
    With Philips IVUS comes uncompromised care.


    In addition to the patient, interventionalists are also exposed to significant radiation, compounded by the number of procedures they perform.


    Philips IVUS may reduce the use of venograms, thereby reducing exposure to procedural radiation.
    Philips IVUS reveals unquestionable disease characteristics.


    A 360-degree view helps you better understand disease characteristics and surrounding structures such as compression, lesions, webbing, spurs, clot burdens and more.
    Philips IVUS helps physicians make informed care decisions.


    Informs device selection, stent sizing, vessel morphology, and postintervention follow-up care.
    90 cm length
    60 mm max imaging diameter
    Point zero 35 guide wire compatible
    Philips IVUS, a catheter-based technology, gives physicians the ability to visualize disease characteristics without question, determine treatment plans without doubt, and provide answers without compromising care.

    Philips IVUS remains the only device to offer advanced, plug-and-play visualization of vessels from within.

    Obtain answers from within, without question with Philips IVUS for your deep venous procedures.

    Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers.
    Sign up today
     Venous IVUS app

    Download our Venous IVUS image interpretation app and test your IVUS knowledge
    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

