Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Government

A stronger healthcare system is a stronger America

The path forward for a stronger pandemic response

Learn more

Let’s drive lasting change in healthcare, together.

Seamless telehealth

Efficient and effective telehealth

Optimize ICU resources and connect veterans and service members at home with our range of telehealth solutions.
Learn more
ATLAS telehealth

ATLAS delivers telehealth to rural veterans

The VA, the VFW, Philips and other partners have united over a community telehealth program in service of veterans. 
Learn more
COVID-19 support

COVID-19

COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge. We're with you, supporting critical care solutions that address today's obstacles and prepare for tomorrow.
Learn more

Solutions

Solutions for the DoD
Solutions for the VA
Subscribe to stay informed on news, innovations and exclusive information.
Subscribe now

Stay up-to-date and subscribe.

Join your peers, sign-up to stay informed and receive insights into healthcare innovations, straight to your inbox.

(Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Join the discussion

Philips is proud to support the critical conversations happening now in government and clinical care. Bring your expertise and perspectives to one of the events below and help us advance this important discussion.

Becker’s Healthcare CEO+CFO Virtual Event

 

11/12 at 12:40 EST

Extending Care Delivery in the age of COVID-19 – Strategies for short and long term success

 

Register now

Federal Health IT

 

11/17

Join us for this high energy event bringing together senior Healthcare executives from across the Federal Government and industry to focus on The Year Ahead and the initiatives and programs that will be driving Federal Health IT in 2021.

 

Register now

AMSUS Annual Meeting

 

12/6 - 12/10

Learn and collaborate with health professionals focused on advancing federal, public, and global health.

 

Register now

News and perspectives around COVID-19

Discover more in our News center

What's trending

@PhilipsNA

Go to Twitter and join the conversation

News

Read More
Government
Success Stories
Our approach
Procurement
Products
Solutions

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand