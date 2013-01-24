Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

A stronger healthcare system is a stronger America

The path forward for a stronger pandemic response

Stronger, more resilient care organizations can respond faster, adapt easily and provide higher-quality care to more people both virtually as well as inside hospital walls. Transforming from today to stronger requires implementing new ways to connect with unique patient populations, improving workflows and bringing actionable data to all points of care. The need for radical change is now and Philips can help. 

Now is the moment for a radical change

 

To create a stronger healthcare system, we need secure technology that enables the frictionless transfer of data across hospitals, health systems and the world. This final guide in a four-part series shows what’s working in healthcare today and what’s possible to build for our future needs.

Resource page
Interoperability and cybersecurity paper

Key opportunities to transform today

Home icon

Extending care delivery

Advanced virtual health capabilities enable expanded clinical reach, increased care team capacity and better care for more VA, DoD and IHS patients.
Learn more
Gauge icon

Optimizing clinical and operational workflows

Insight-driven workflows improve efficiency, standardize care, and make smart use of financial resources.
Learn more
Shield security icon

Robust interoperability and security

Clinically-based device integration, software and services on a secure platform enhance data collection, distribution and amplification.
Learn more
Email subscribe icon
Stay up to date as we explore these key areas of opportunity in more depth in the coming weeks, and have the latest information sent directly to your inbox.
Subscribe now

Stay up-to-date and subscribe.

Join your peers, sign up to stay informed and make sure you get notified when the next guide becomes available.

(Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Get the full story

See our resource page and explore the three critical areas government agencies can address today in order to thrive!
Stronger care resource page

ATLAS delivers telehealth to rural veterans

ATLAS telehealth
With a quarter of US veterans in rural areas, community-oriented telehealth fills a need. Hear from the VA, VFW, Philips and veterans share how it benefits their community.

Stronger than ever

Stronger than ever
Radical innovation is our way forward allowing our healthcare system to come back stronger than ever.
Army icon

Stronger for your care community

 

Telehealth, patient monitoring, imaging and more to help you respond to the chronic and acute care needs of citizens, service members, veterans and their families now and in the future.

Solutions for the VA
Solutions for the DoD
Latest news and perspectives
ATLAS solution
Seamless telehealth

Join the discussion

Philips is proud to support the critical conversations happening now in government and clinical care. Bring your expertise and perspectives to one of the events below and help us advance this important discussion.

Becker’s Healthcare CEO+CFO Virtual Event

 

11/12 at 12:40 EST

Extending Care Delivery in the age of COVID-19 – Strategies for short and long term success

 

Register now

Federal Health IT

 

11/17

Join us for this high energy event bringing together senior Healthcare executives from across the Federal Government and industry to focus on The Year Ahead and the initiatives and programs that will be driving Federal Health IT in 2021.

 

Register now

AMSUS Annual Meeting

 

12/6 - 12/10

Learn and collaborate with health professionals focused on advancing federal, public, and global health.

 

Register now

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand