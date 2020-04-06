Extending care delivery position paper

Untethering the patient to provide anywhere care

Currently, many health systems struggle to serve aging, chronic and rural patients who may not have convenient access to hospitals. For example, 5 million veterans lived in areas designated as rural by the US Census Bureau during the 2011-2015 period,4 and as that population continues to age, the prevalence of chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes is projected to rise by 12% and 8%, respectively.5 Difficulty in accessing care is exacerbated during pandemics, when reduced rates of admission for heart attacks, strokes and other emergencies suggest that patients are avoiding necessary care out of a fear of going to the hospital.6 By making care flexible and untethering patients from a centralized location and striving to provide care nearly anywhere, we can improve the continuity of care a health system provides. Care can be delivered in lower-cost and lower-risk settings and health systems can improve the consistency of care, focus on preventative care to keep patients healthier outside the hospital and, in the event patients must move between care settings, ensure that they are better served throughout their journey.

The demand for extended care is expected to keep growing, driven by concerns about COVID-19, an aging population and a rise in chronic conditions that are rapidly transforming preferences for how and where care should be delivered.

Bringing care to the home

Virtual or telehealth visits can solve many of these challenges, and its use has massively accelerated in the wake of COVID-19. Consumer adoption in the US has skyrocketed from 11% of consumers in 2019 to 46% today.7

Telehealth solutions extend care to the home, allowing for remote screening and triage and helping to proactively manage patients in lower-cost settings. Additionally, this technology conserves equipment and hospital space for patients who need it, limiting the risk of exposure for hospital-based care teams, limiting potential patient exposure by allowing them to receive care from the safety of their home and reducing the overall cost of care, particularly for chronic populations – in some cases, improving costs by 2% to 3%.7 Recently, the VA and Philips joined forces to expand the VA’s tele-critical care program, an up to $100 million investment that can have a tremendous impact on improving veterans’ health.12

Care can also be extended with patient management solutions that guide, track and triage patients through multiple digital channels. Automated text messages and emails help patients get to their appointments, guide patients in their pre- and postoperative care and provide additional health information. These technologies can improve patient outcomes for everything from device-assisted sleep therapy to the management of chronic conditions.

Providing nearby access

Extending care means helping people manage their health and their schedule by connecting them with care providers in local settings. For patients who don’t have connectivity at home, virtual care sites are a convenient option and can be useful when the healthcare environment is disrupted, as it was because of COVID-19. Equipped with biosensors to monitor vitals, these solutions in select retail or community-based locations, and Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts dramatically increase healthcare access for millions of veterans in rural communities who otherwise face challenges accessing the nonacute care they need. In 2018, virtual care resulted in over 1 million telehealth visits at the VA, a record for the agency.13

Moving toward proactive care

Through the use of AI, we can move beyond the current model of reactive sick care toward proactive care. At every step in people’s lives – from cradle to old age – AI-powered applications and health services can inform and support healthy living with personalized coaching and advice, guiding patients and care providers in the prevention and treatment of disease. These AI capabilities will supplement – not replace – care providers in a variety of care settings, helping to improve health outcomes. Some AI advances are highly useful right now (using predictive analytics to predict when an individual patient needs a particular intervention, for example). Using AI to get better health outcomes at the population level is certainly a worthwhile goal, but it will take more time to achieve.