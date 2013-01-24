Philips IntelliSpace Cognition provides an innovative digital assessment platform that helps healthcare professionals gain insight into their patients’ cognition, empowering them to make more appropriate referral and treatment decisions.
Philips eCareCoordinator provides clinicians with visibility to a patient’s health status, facilitates cross-care team collaboration and helps empower patients for self-care
Empowering a personalized approach to cancer treatment
(IntelliSpace Precision Medicine and Dana-Farber)