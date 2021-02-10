Home
Partnerships and Innovations
Partnership and Innovation
 

A stronger healthcare system requires  bold new ways of working together

    Position your health system for a better future

    These are trying and turbulent times for health systems striving to deliver quality care at a sustainable cost. Leaders across the healthcare spectrum are collaborating with strategic partners to co-create innovative solutions. Learn how healthcare leaders from small independent hospitals to large integrated delivery networks are weathering the storm and are better positioned to proactively manage their organization's future.
    Download our new Partnership and Innovation guide


    Our guide explores ways long-term strategic partnerships can help systems like yours. Read practical considerations for selecting strategic partners and learn from case studies about innovation approaches and successful outcomes.
    Download the guide
    Health systems face considerable challenges

    When faced with large, systemic challenges, health systems can choose to leverage long-term partnerships to
    help them achieve their short-and-longer range technical, clinical and business goals.
    Turn on your sound to get the full experience

    New challenges require new ways of working


    When faced with large, systemic challenges, health systems can choose to leverage long-term partnerships to help them achieve their short- and longer-range technical, clinical and business goals. At Philips, we believe that effective partnerships can build pathways for organizations to improve and grow confidently and create innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact on patient care.

    Transitioning from a transactional to a shared accountability model fosters continuous engagement and commitment to outcomes.
    Shared accountability

    For Marin Health in California, a partnership with Philips went beyond basic service level contracts, enabling successful growth and evolution through a model of shared risk and shared responsibility.
    Performance improvement

    Phoenix Children’s Hospital partnered with Philips to help serve children and their care teams by expanding access to advanced technology, products and consulting services.
    Ongoing predictability

    At Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, a strategic partnership with Philips has established common goals to reduce variation and improve consistency in performance and outcomes.
      Together we can improve access to Telehealth

       

      Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
      Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
      Together we can transform patient monitoring

       

      Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
      Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
      Discover how we partner to solve complex challenges


      As hospital leaders adapt to the changing healthcare landscape, they need partners who are proactive, responsive, and collaborative. Learn how we deliver innovative services that expand access to care, develop interoperable healthcare informatics platforms, and optimize clinical/operational workflows to improve patient outcomes.
      Extending Care Delivery

      Optimizing clinical workflows

      Optimizing clinical workflows

      Interoperability and cybersecurity

      Interoperability and cybersecurity

      We want to earn your partnership

      As a leader adapting to the everchanging healthcare landscape, you want a strategic partner that shares accountability, risk and reward for the long-term. We believe that effective partnerships can build pathways for organizations to improve, grow confidently, and create innovative solutions that make meaningful impact on patient care. 
      Additional resources for healthcare leaders

      Installing clinical confidence

      Leadership perspectives from Philips and your peers

       

      Discover compelling and relevant articles, customer stories and insight into healthcare thought leadership perspectives.
      Solutions for Governmental partners

      Solutions for Governmental partners

       

      See how we are supporting our Government partners and agencies.
      Future Health Index

      See how COVID-19 is impacting younger healthcare professionals

       

      Explore perspectives of the next generation of healthcare professionals on training, technology and job satisfaction in the first global survey of its kind.
      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

