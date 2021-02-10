Partnerships and Innovations

Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
Leadership perspectives from Philips and your peers
Discover compelling and relevant articles, customer stories and insight into healthcare thought leadership perspectives.
Solutions for Governmental partners
See how we are supporting our Government partners and agencies.
See how COVID-19 is impacting younger healthcare professionals
Explore perspectives of the next generation of healthcare professionals on training, technology and job satisfaction in the first global survey of its kind.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand