Partnerships and Innovations
Together we can improve access to Telehealth

 

Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
Together we can transform patient monitoring

 

Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
