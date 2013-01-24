Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
Read how we have partnered to provide technology that extends care to veterans in rural areas.
Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
Read how Philips Enterprise Monitoring as a Service has positively impacted nurses by reducing time spent on administrative tasks at the bedside, allowing more time to care for patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand