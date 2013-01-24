Home
Lana Caron

Innovation Lead,
United States

Current role

Lana leads external innovation and business development for Philips Ventures in North America. She has over 15 years of experience at both start-ups and large tech companies, and has an established record of launching successful new ventures, raising capital and expanding business into new markets. She brings a combination of commercialization, product innovation, strategic partnership, venture investing and mergers and acquisitions experience to the team across digital/health IT, consumer health and medical devices. 

 

Lana is passionate about transforming the future of healthcare and delivering breakthroughs that will improve people’s lives with meaningful innovation and doing so at scale. She helps new companies tap into the power of open innovation to turn new ideas into great businesses. 

Experience

Before joining Philips Ventures, Lana served as an independent start-up advisor and innovation consultant working with health tech and digital health companies. She’s also held leadership roles as VP of Sales & Marketing for an early-stage digital learning start-up, Director of Corporate Development at Sensata Technologies (formerly Texas Instruments) and Manager of Strategy & Business Development at Philips Healthcare. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she advises founders at MassChallenge and other start-up accelerators. She’s also an avid supporter of the Boston innovation community and its mentorship of aspiring entrepreneurs at MIT, Harvard and Tufts University. Lana holds MS in Economics and MBA degrees and is a frequent speaker on strategic partnering, ecosystem innovation and digital transformation.
At Philips, I get to help envision the future of healthcare — and then actually build it. I work with a like-minded group of people across the healthcare ecosystem, from start-ups to providers, who are just as passionate as I am about transforming healthcare and solving massive challenges.”

Areas of focus

 

  • Artificial intelligence
  • Digital innovation
  • Personalized health
  • Image-guided therapy
  • Hospital operations

Together, we’re changing healthcare

