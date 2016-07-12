Search terms

As a patient’s condition improves from acute-level care to general ward to post-acute care settings, such as rehab, skilled nursing or even home, the level and intensity of their vital sign monitoring is reduced accordingly. While that can make both clinical and financial sense, a decrease in the frequency of monitoring can leave some patients at risk for a decline in their condition. Longer hospitals stays or unplanned readmissions benefit neither patient nor healthcare organization.

Connected sensing technologies can bridge this transitional care gap. As a leader in patient monitoring, our vision is to provide fully integrated, medical-grade wearable solutions that connect real-time data and analytics with tools and dashboards, giving clinicians actionable insights. Predictive algorithms enable early detection and intervention, helping providers to improve care while reducing costs.

At the same time, wearable devices can benefit patients in transitional settings or returning home with a fast recovery and greater peace of mind as they start their journey back to health and wellness.

Vital signs tracking and patient management in the general ward

Forty percent of unanticipated deaths occur in the general ward1. Our medical-grade wearable biosensor provides measurements for at-risk patients in low acuity settings from the ED to the general ward, care providers can assess and respond to patients whose conditions may be declining.


Learn more

Benefits for patient, provider and health system

bio sensor new
Unlike fitness trackers and consumer wearables, we are focused on creating medical-grade connected wearable devices that are specifically developed for clinical applications towards the goal of improving both the patient experience and clinical outcomes. We see the potential of connected wearable devices to include:
  • Provide greater visibility of patient status to assist in care coordination
  • Help reduce costly adverse events that lead to unplanned ICU transfers and readmissions
  • Drive workflow efficiencies
  • Provide freedom of mobility, comfort and convenience for patients and peace of mind for caregivers and family members
  • Enable patients to better comply with their discharge care plans

How are you managing transitional care?

Hospitals and post-acute care organizations caring for transitional patients are challenged on a daily basis to reduce costly adverse events, clinical complications, unplanned transfers and readmissions, and longer lengths of stay.

Tell us how you are addressing issues in post-acute care, and see what others are doing.

Filling an important gap in a patient’s care journey

gaps in care desktop new
critical care

Critical care

Patient is continuously monitored during their stay in the unit, allowing care providers to closely track their condition and progress with advanced clinical decision support tools
transitional care

Transitional care

Connected wearable solutions allow care providers to monitor vital signs of patients in transitional settings with more frequency, using early detection analytics for timely interventions
critical care

Personal wellness

Recovered and back at home, new personal health devices collect data and connect to apps that allow individuals to keep track and take control of their own health and wellness

Perspectives in connected health innovations

himss-and-the-future-of-diabetes-care

HIMSS and the future of diabetes care
 

using-big-data-to-drive-innovation

Using Big Data to Drive Innovation: A Patient-Centric Approach 


biosensors iot and machine learning in healthcare

Biosensors, IoT and machine learning in healthcare
 

using-big-data-to-drive-innovation

New approaches to patient monitoring aim to deliver better care at lower costs


Exploring the potential of connected health

exploring the potential
Often our most innovative ideas are inspired by co-creating solutions with partners in healthcare management, clinical care delivery, and IT and technology. By learning first hand about the challenges they are facing to deliver high quality, value-based care, we are motivated to find solutions that make a real difference to their organization and the patients they care for.

Contact us if your organization could benefit from a co-creation workshop with our team.

exploring the potential
1 Rutherford P, Lee B, Greiner A. Transforming Care at the Bedside. IHI Innovation Series white paper. Boston: Institute for Healthcare Improvement; 2004.(Available on www.IHI.org)

 

2 A Controlled Trial of Electronic Automated Advisory Vital Signs Monitoring in General Hospital Wards: The Vital signs to Identify, Target and Assess Level of Care Study (VITAL Care Study) Investigators.

Read more about connected care and monitoring
 

Article

Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring
Article

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem
Overview

Explore our HealthSuite connected health solutions
