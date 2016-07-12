As a patient’s condition improves from acute-level care to general ward to post-acute care settings, such as rehab, skilled nursing or even home, the level and intensity of their vital sign monitoring is reduced accordingly. While that can make both clinical and financial sense, a decrease in the frequency of monitoring can leave some patients at risk for a decline in their condition. Longer hospitals stays or unplanned readmissions benefit neither patient nor healthcare organization.



Connected sensing technologies can bridge this transitional care gap. As a leader in patient monitoring, our vision is to provide fully integrated, medical-grade wearable solutions that connect real-time data and analytics with tools and dashboards, giving clinicians actionable insights. Predictive algorithms enable early detection and intervention, helping providers to improve care while reducing costs.



At the same time, wearable devices can benefit patients in transitional settings or returning home with a fast recovery and greater peace of mind as they start their journey back to health and wellness.