Critical care
Patient is continuously monitored during their stay in the unit, allowing care providers to closely track their condition and progress with advanced clinical decision support tools
Transitional care
Connected wearable solutions allow care providers to monitor vital signs of patients in transitional settings with more frequency, using early detection analytics for timely interventions
Personal wellness
Recovered and back at home, new personal health devices collect data and connect to apps that allow individuals to keep track and take control of their own health and wellness
