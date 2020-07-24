Search terms

June 3, 2023 by Philips

Reading time: 2-3 min

C-Suite perspective: Accelerating healthcare sustainability initiatives through a strategic partnership

Frederic Rimattei video thumb

Conversations with healthcare leaders

In this edition of Conversations with healthcare leaders, Frederic Rimattei, Deputy Director General, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes, discusses how the university hospital is working with Philips to improve patient care, leverage combined clinical expertise, co-develop solutions, and advance sustainability initiatives. The strategic partnership fosters a collaborative ecosystem around common goals of improving patient care and becoming more sustainable in healthcare.

The partnership has been an accelerator of everything that has been done in our institution until now."

Frederic Rimattei

Deputy Director General, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes

About Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes (Rennes University Hospital)

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes (CHU Rennes) includes four sites and more than 1,800 beds. It is one of the top 10 hospitals in France and a reference center in cardiac and vascular surgery, transplantation, next to other specialisms such as neurosurgery, neuroradiology and robotics. CHU Rennes has around 200 professionals involved in more than 1,700 research projects shared among 14 research units.

