Leadership perspectives
Connecting care in the hospital

Leadership perspectives from Philips and your peers

Customer story

Optimizing a telemetry monitory program at Huntsville Hospital


Clinical consultants identify various opportunities to improve telemetry and alarm management processes.
Huntsville Hospital
Executive corner
Vitor Rocha
Vitor Rocha
Chief Market Leader,
Philips North America
"Take a look around and you will see a world that is becoming more connected and seamless every day. From your phone to your television, and even your refrigerator, connected technology is touching the lives of billions of people across the globe. But how is it transforming our health?"
Read full story
Customer story

Cultivating change to positively impact patient throughput across the surgical continuum.


Cultivating change to positively impact patient throughput across the surgical continuum.

Discover more about the processes and strategies. 
34 Percent

avoidable
cancellations

Project results from Nash
General Hospital
Executive corner
You're reading Leadership Perspectives

Discover more topics and articles ›
Article
Improving emergency preparedness

Insights on how to improve emergency preparedness


Lessons learned on emergency preparedness from COVID-19 and preparing for the future.
Webinar

Collaborating to improve surgical services performance at Nash UNC


Discover how our clinical consultants worked with leadership and staff to positively impact patient throughput across the surgical continuum
White paper
Enhancing behavioral health experience

Enhancing the behavioral health experience in the ED


A review of the challenges and opportunities for improvement in the delivery of behavioral health care in the emergency department.
Baptist health
Customer story

Hospital mortality reduced by 23% at Baptist Health South Florida
When implemented in care venues beyond the ICU, total tele-ICU operational costs diminished from $2,300 to around $750 per patient stay.*
Adaptive intelligence

The case for focusing on people, not technology


What we believe adaptive intelligence can and should do to accelerate change in healthcare.
Webinar

Enhancing the pediatric radiology environment


Imaging experts from Phoenix Children’s share their experience with the PET/CT scanner and Ambient Experience.

Discover more perspectives

Connecting care in the home
Enterprise operations

Break down hospital walls

A person’s health journey should be a seamless, integrated and highly personalized experience. We believe that strong informatics and population health platforms, powered by integrated data management and AI are key to breaking silos and connecting care in the hospital. 

Read more on our vision of seamless care or reach out and speak with us about our solutions.
