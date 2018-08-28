"Take a look around and you will see a world that is becoming more connected and seamless every day. From your phone to your television, and even your refrigerator, connected technology is touching the lives of billions of people across the globe. But how is it transforming our health?"
Break down hospital walls
A person’s health journey should be a seamless, integrated and highly personalized experience. We believe that strong informatics and population health platforms, powered by integrated data management and AI are key to breaking silos and connecting care in the hospital.
