Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Leadership Perspectives
interactive tour banner

Establishing
healthcare enterprise operations

Leadership perspectives from Philips and your peers

Customer story

Identifying 27 opportunities to reduce alarm fatigue


Learn how our clinical consultants helped to create an alarm management roadmap to reduce non-actionable alarms and alarm fatigue
Identifying 27 opportunities to reduce alarm fatigue
Customer story

Realizing 20% cost savings per square foot and 50% fewer construction phases.*


Designing for inter-departmental efficiencies to help a large regional health network expand.*
Designing for inter-departmental efficiencies to help a large regional health network expand

You're reading Leadership Perspectives

Discover more topics and articles ›
blue line break

You're reading Leadership Perspectives

Discover more topics and articles ›
blue line break
Case study

Improving trauma center financial performance through operational efficiency


Our consultants helped a trauma center implement effective coding, billing, and collection practices which could result in annual grow charges of ~$1.5+ million.
How healthcare models need to dynamically adapt to meet volume-to-value
Business model innovation

How healthcare models need to dynamically adapt to meet volume-to-value


Industry leaders explain why the days of decades-long healthcare business models are over.
Webinar

Streamlining patient placement to support improved throughput


Capacity management improvements in bed assignment and workflow processes helps to improve patient placement. 
Customer story

Realizing 20% cost savings per square foot and 50% fewer construction phases


Designing for inter-departmental efficiencies to help a large regional health network expand.*
Designing for inter-departmental efficiencies to help a large regional health network expand
White paper

Closing the gap on trauma center ROI


The expense of maintaining a trauma center is substantial. Yet properly managed, trauma centers at any level can be profitable.
Customer story

Rochester General Hospital optimizes its imaging department workflow to prepare for growth
Changes in staffing, resource utilization, governance and more help position them for future expansion.*
Customer story

How a CIN consolidated patient data across 1,352 physicians and 185 practice locations


Turning healthcare big data into smart data to take on more financial risk at Eastside Health Network.*
Enterprise-wide interoperability

Improving healthcare with an end-to-end enterprise strategy


Where we see opportunities to connect devices, data and systems for improved operational and clinical efficiency.
pdf icon
Open PDF

Subscribe today to receive compelling and relevant articles, customer stories and insight into thought leadership perspectives.

Subscribe now

Discover more perspectives

blue line break
Connecting care in the home
Connecting care in the hospital

Stay up-to-date and subscribe.

Join your peers, sign-up to stay informed and receive insights into healthcare innovations, straight to your inbox.

(Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Let’s figure out the future of healthcare today

The time for value-based care is now. But how? We are committed to forming long term, deep strategic partnerships with fellow healthcare innovators to maximize the complementary talent and experience capabilities of both. 

Read more on our vision of seamless care or reach out and speak with us about our solutions.
linkedin icon (opens in a new window)
twitter icon (opens in a new window)
linkedin icon (opens in a new window)
twitter icon (opens in a new window)
Connect with sales
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
*Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand