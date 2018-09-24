Home
Seamless integrated cardiology solutions
Cardiology data integration for improved insights

Cardiology data integration for improved insights

Healthcare providers today are pressed to predict, prevent and deliver better care for an increasing number of cardiovascular patients. Yet, they do so faced with barriers at nearly every turn. Clinicians, who are seeing patients with higher acuity levels and more co-morbidities1, are burdened with disconnected data and complex technology.


To deliver quality end- to-end cardiovascular care, to optimize care pathways, all of the various sources of data need to be collated, integrated and leveraged to support the operational and procedural goals of the department. This is a difficult challenge given the innate complexity of most hospital IT systems and the lack of interoperability between them2. Clinicians are spending valuable time behind a computer, using multiple different IT tools to ensure they have the fullest picture of the patient’s health.

 

Optimize length of stay while reducing readmissions for cardiology patients

 

Cardiac care pathways that may lower healthcare costs

 

Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

 

Improve procedural performance with image guided therapy

Optimizing the length of stay in cardiology

Cardiovascular care delivery no longer hinges on individual department performance but on building bridges and bridging gaps that exist among providers, between sites, and across time. Read how we are partnering with hospitals to design and build new business and care models, to innovate care and manage risk.
“We help integrate the imaging system with the interventional device, supported by our software tools and services because this increases efficiency, decreases cost and improves outcomes.”

 

Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Image Guided Therapy (IGT), Philips

Interoperable solutions connecting cardiovascular data

Centralized data for a more confident diagnosis

 

Connecting data across systems and using applications and technologies to uncover and respond to clinical insights

81%

of cardiology patients felt it important that the healthcare system in their country is integrated3

Connect disparate clinical systems with a cardiovascular information system (CVIS) to create richer clinical summaries and contextual presentations, including a diagnostic guidance application that operates during echocardiography reporting and warns of conflicts, inconsistencies, omissions, or patterns that could otherwise go unreported or be misreported.
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, tele-ICU software accesses patient data and provides essential information housed in a range of EMR systems and configurations.
Enable a seamless workflow from the modality to the workstation to the enterprise imaging system with image analysis software that includes various measurement packages to investigate, classify and document findings, which are read, mapped, verified and transferred to a report and the electronic patient record.

View longitudinal patient data over time in one place

 

A full picture of your cardiovascular patients’ care pathways.

Get access to relevant cardiovascular images and information anytime, virtually anywhere with a cardiovascular workspace that delivers a graphical, panoramic, chronological overview of a patients’ cardiovascular care continuum, including reports, images and other information related to each event via a single action on a timeline.
Census visualization tools in enterprise telehealth software represent distinct patients and assist in prioritizing patient assessments, while clinical forecasting tools identify patients whose vital sign patterns and characteristics indicate a statistical probability that the patient will require a cardiovascular or respiratory intervention in the next hour.
Access patient data at the point of care with image analysis software that efficiently generates reports and optimizes therapy decision. Fully automated measurements monitor changes in the end diastolic volume of heart failure patients throughout the course of the treatment.

Web-based multi-modality imaging data access

 

Access to clinical data from inside or outside the hospital for 24-hour reporting.

Users can access full diagnostic quality echo images via the web, so they can review patient’s echo images from their office or home. Cardiovascular software uses zero-footprint technology to provide access to images and includes wall motion scoring and findings in their reports, perform measurements, and even finalize reports anytime.
View ultrasound images from a stand-alone workstation, across the network, as part of a complete PACS/VNA/EMR integration or on the web outside the hospital. Care providers can access image data across entire health systems at any time.

3D heart modeling improves accuracy

 

A study of 180 patients across six sites provided evidence that Philips Heart Model AI technology could help save time and gather accurate data.

Uses anatomically intelligent 3D technology

Gathers heart measurements faster

Aids clinician in making more accurate diagnoses

Reduces variability

The evolution from 2D to 3D
in diagnostic imaging

 

With Philips IntelliSpace Portal advanced visualization platform, radiologists at Phoenix Children’s Hospital can take 2D and 3D images, efficiently take measurements and confidently diagnose. The Cardiac 3D Print Lab, a partner to Radiology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, offers 3D printing and advanced post-processing technologies of images from Philips systems, which helps prepare physicians for complex procedures by creating accurate models of defective hearts, limb deficiencies, injured internal organs, and even tumors3.


Read the full story

Integrated cardiology in action, at every patient touch point

 

See how connected solutions can help care providers make more informed decisions faster, guide patients into the most appropriate settings, and ultimately deliver improved cardiac care >

NCBI, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3372969/


Healthcare IT News, https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/interoperability-shows-progress-its- slow-progress-best.

 

3 Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

