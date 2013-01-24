Home
    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Tele-ICU & remote critical care of COVID-19 patients

    Philips is in a unique position to collaborate with your clinical teams to provide connected care for patients at any point in their critical care journey. Our portfolio of interoperable products developed with clinical teams worldwide offers solutions to your most pertinent critical care bottlenecks, leading to improved clinical* and financial outcomes.
    Care at patient bedside
    Acquire telehealth capabilities without implementing a full system with Philips Outreach Program for smaller organizations
     
    Implement new or expand existing capabilities to respond or preempt a surge in patients
     
    Bedside critical care in support of COVID-19

    Transform the way patients engage with services, improve the efficiency and coordination of care, and support people to manage their health and wellbeing.

    Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) is an advanced clinical decision support and documentation solution. Specializing in the complex critical care environment, ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the continuum of care.

    Explore more about Philips clinical decision support
    Explore more about Philips clinical informatics support

    Tele-ICU programs to address COVID-19

    Synthesize patient data and translate it into meaningful information to help identify patients most at-risk at any given moment and allocate resources accordingly.

    Philips acute telehealth platforms combine people, process and technology to enable a co-located team of intensivists and critical care nurses to remotely monitor patients in the ICU regardless of patient location, helping to optimize care costs and enhance staff communication and collaboration.

    Tele-ICU programs including Philips eICU have demonstrated outcomes supporting health systems in reducing length of stay and mortality; increasing clinician oversight capabilities to the bedside; and targeting surge capacity, quarantine and virtual clinical oversight through telehealth-enabled clinical logistics response.
    Explore more about Philips telehealth capabilities

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.

    References

     

    * Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.

    Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.  

