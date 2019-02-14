Home
Precision Medicine

Cancer affects us all. Millions of people around the world are living with the disease and every year, millions more are newly diagnosed.
 

According to the National Cancer Institute, patients today usually receive the same treatment as others who have same type and stage of cancer despite growing evidence that they may respond differently.
 

Philips approach to precision medicine is to arm care teams with expert clinical guidance and a holistic view of the patient’s genotypic and phenotypic information in order to make decisions efficiently, collaboratively and accurately.
 

Recognizing the growing need for technological advancement in comprehensive oncology care (from early detection to diagnosis to treatment to survivorship), Philips vision to become an innovation leader in precision medicine with personalized patient/clinician-centered solutions that connect areas such as pathology, genomics, molecular/multi-disciplinary tumor boards, therapy decision making, molecular phenotyping, and more.

End-to-end Oncology Care

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine

Our IntelliSpace Precision Medicine(ISPM) platform is made up of three core components: a virtual tumor board, oncology pathways, and genomics. These are informatics solutions that aim to help clinicians in their own way in regards to cancer care. With our virtual tumor board we are able to integrate scan summaries, lab results, and more into one screen so tumor board meetings can be more efficient and more collaborative. Our oncology pathways solution is in joint partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Center to address the difficulties in therapy selection. With our technology oncologists are now able to map a patient’s unique characteristics to a therapy that is best suited for them and provides evidence on why that therapy is best. Our genomics solution combines individual institution genomic knowledgebases and general industry knowledgebases, to help molecular pathologists interpret genomic data and to provide clinicians with ways to better treat their patients.
Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal

Philips Molecular Pathway Diagnostics (MPDx) develops and commercializes OncoSignal tests that quantify functional activity of cell signaling pathways. Signal transduction pathways are known to play a role in the development of cancer. OncoSignal helps to gain insight into the functional activity of the tumor-driving signaling pathways in different cancer types. mRNA levels transcribed from direct target genes regulated by the pathway transcription factors are measured and translated into a quantitative pathway activity scores. The activity score of each pathway is reported on a scale from 0 to 100, resulting in a quantitative characterization of the cell molecular phenotype. OncoSignal is based on a unique knowledge-based approach and can support e.g. drug development, patient stratification for clinical trials and cancer research. OncoSignal qPCR Tests are available for research use in your molecular biology laboratory. In addition, MPDx offers OncoSignal service testing and OncoSignal data analysis services.
Key opportunities to show value

The key to Philips take on precision medicine is our integration capabilities. We are able to take information from previous silo-ed departments like pathology and include them in our workflows for more collaborative therapy treatment decisions.

Our IntelliSpace Precision Medicine platform is a SAAS and hosted on our Philips Healthsuite cloud. Learn more about how we put your security at the forefront.
Integrate patient information into your virtual tumor board
Make your tumor board meetings more effective by integrating all your patient’s data onto a single screen. With IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology, you can view your patient’s scan summaries, lab results, treatment timeline, and more – all on one screen.
We work in partnership with health systems to help drive innovation, support their financial and operational goals, and enable their transformation in a value-driven era. The result can be both operational excellence and more connected, predictive and personalized care delivery.
Illumina partnership
Memorial Sloan Kettering partnership
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute partnership

  • Low clinical trial participation given limited access at local hospitals.
  • Matching patients to clinical trials is time-consuming (often requiring multiple databases) and complex (e.g. given inclusion and exclusion criteria)
  • Lack of structured reporting of patient clinical statistics relevant for clinical trial enrollment (e.g. mutations)
Philips solution

Our clinical trial curation system relies on advanced informatics technology to help you curate in-house and works with MD Anderson and clinicaltrials.gov for automated clinical trial matching.
Clinical trial curation system relying on advanced informatics technologies to help you curate your in-house and clinicaltrials.gov for automated clinical trial matching for genomics.

  • Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber is now live

    Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber is now live

  • Miami Cancer Institute adopts Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics

    Miami Cancer Institute adopts Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics

Genomics decoding the future
Genomic findings are most useful when presented within the clinical context of a patient – the relevant personal attributes and medical history, along with radiology images and pathology findings.
UX Design Awards

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics converts massive data sets involved in genomic analysis into clinically actionable information – providing a holistic and lucid workflow for oncologists, pathologists and counselors throughout cancer care.
Frost & Sullivan - 2018 Global Oncology Informatics Customer Value Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan celebrated innovative companies at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on Wednesday night at the Hyatt Regency in La Jolla, CA.
