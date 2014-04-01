Home
Team up for data-driven radiology practice management

Radiology professionals:

How will your department become more integrated to improve care?
Boston Medical Center download (.pdf) file

Boston Medical Center: Forging a path to data-driven radiology practice management

BMC’s Radiology Department has been able to improve its own operations and workflow as well as impact performance of the entire facility, which receives more than 1 million patient visits per year.
No-show podcast

The impact of patient no-shows: What the data tells us

A unique research collaboration between the University of Washington and at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. Hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.
Unlocking value

Banner Health: Unlocking value, improving efficiency enterprise-wide

Banner Health was looking to optimize radiology departments across its enterprise – to enhance productivity, improve patient and staff experience, and deliver value-based care.
seamless care in diagnostic radiology

From episodic to seamless care in diagnostic radiology

Hear how we are advancing seamless end-to-end care through a more holistic approach to diagnostic radiology.
 Our approach to radiology practice management

Radiology performance metrics play an increasingly significant role in health care quality assessment.

Continuous improvement measures—from dose management to utilization—can help you succeed in an era of value-based care.

We bring data-driven insights that measure performance across modalities and information systems, helping increase productivity for your staff and enhance your radiology department’s bottom line. We partner with you to provide the data, analysis and consultation to help you meet the operational goals of your department—together with our award-winning customer service.
Explore practice management in more depth

Improving patient flow with radiology informatics: See how imaging patient flow has been improved through radiology informatics that influenced MRI protocols at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Radiology performance

Dose management

