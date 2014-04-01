The impact of patient no-shows: What the data tells us
A unique research collaboration between the University of Washington and at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. Hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.
Radiology performance metrics play an increasingly significant role in health care quality assessment.
Continuous improvement measures—from dose management to utilization—can help you succeed in an era of value-based care.
We bring data-driven insights that measure performance across modalities and information systems, helping increase productivity for your staff and enhance your radiology department’s bottom line. We partner with you to provide the data, analysis and consultation to help you meet the operational goals of your department—together with our award-winning customer service.
PerformanceBridge Practice delivers real-time uptime, operations and performance data across modalities and equipment, so you can address performance gaps and monitor progress in the moment and over time. Unique recommendations for performance improvement are based on your customized KPIs.
Explore practice management in more depth
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
