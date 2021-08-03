Support for your team and quality care for patients. Our integrated solutions connect the dots across stroke care management.
It’s about improved diagnostic certainty and faster time to treatment. Our support starts in the critical first moments and is with you across stroke care management, from triage to diagnosis to treatment.
We are pioneering the WE-TRUST clinical trial to access the impact of a Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow on stroke patient outcomes, with the goal of getting eligible patients to the correct treatment, faster.
"Making workflow more efficient is the most important way for us to speed up treatment for stroke patients. We need to engage more quickly with the care teams involved and be informed about the patient’s status from the moment a stroke occurs. So we can make better treatment decisions, faster."
Prof. Dr. Vitor Pereira
Neurosurgeon at St. Michael’s Hospital
Brain and heart Centre, University of Toronto
Neurovascular care
This flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services and neuro accessories can help put your team firmly in control of diagnosis and treatment decisions.
Researchers found that when a telestroke program was implemented, the time from onset to treatment was cut in half and resulted in significant cost savings.1
Experience diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance with our set of novel imaging and visualization strategies that can help resolve complex questions and explore advanced neurofunctional applications.
This collaboration significantly advances the Philips commitment to improving outcomes for stroke patients.
Spectral-detector CT images always captures spectral information, which means viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition at the same time.
Philips IntelliSpace Cognition digital cognitive assessment tool can help neurologists gain the insights needed to improve treatment plans for patients.
Our web-based software platform enables healthcare professional to quickly share patient data and collaborate via two-way communication.
1. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.
