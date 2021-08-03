Search terms

Care for stroke patients

Team up to improve quality of life for stroke patients

Support for your team and quality care for patients. Our integrated solutions connect the dots across stroke care management.

    Together, we can help reduce the impact of stroke events


    It’s about improved diagnostic certainty and faster time to treatment. Our support starts in the critical first moments and is with you across stroke care management, from triage to diagnosis to treatment.

    Emergency care

    Support for first responders is just the beginning of the stroke care journey. Discover how our solutions can help patients get the correct care.

    Diagnosis

    We can help improve diagnosis with solutions that deliver faster imaging, spectral results and the ability to quickly share data.

    Treatment

    Get stroke patients to treatment faster with workflow solutions that can help optimize lab performance.

    Impact of DTAS video

    Working together to reduce stroke treatment times and improve outcomes

    We are pioneering the WE-TRUST clinical trial to access the impact of a Direct to Angio Suite (DTAS) workflow on stroke patient outcomes, with the goal of getting eligible patients to the correct treatment, faster.

    Dr. Vitor Pereira

    "Making workflow more efficient is the most important way for us to speed up treatment for stroke patients. We need to engage more quickly with the care teams involved and be informed about the patient’s status from the moment a stroke occurs. So we can make better treatment decisions, faster."

    Prof. Dr. Vitor Pereira

    Neurosurgeon at St. Michael’s Hospital
    Brain and heart Centre, University of Toronto

    Our innovations are working to help improve stroke care management

    Neurovascular Care

    Neurovascular care

    This flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services and neuro accessories can help put your team firmly in control of diagnosis and treatment decisions.

    Study on Philips Telestroke Program

    Telestroke program


    Researchers found that when a telestroke program was implemented, the time from onset to treatment was cut in half and resulted in significant cost savings.1

    Neuro Applications

    Neuro applications


    Experience diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance with our set of novel imaging and visualization strategies that can help resolve complex questions and explore advanced neurofunctional applications.

    NICO.LAB Partnership

    NICO.LAB partnership


    This collaboration significantly advances the Philips commitment to improving outcomes for stroke patients.

    Spectral-detector CT

    Spectral CT

     

    Spectral-detector CT images always captures spectral information, which means viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition at the same time.

    Digital cognitive assessment tool

    Digital cognitive assessment


    Philips IntelliSpace Cognition digital cognitive assessment tool can help neurologists gain the insights needed to improve treatment plans for patients.

    First responders in stroke management

    IntelliSpace Corsium


    Our web-based software platform enables healthcare professional to quickly share patient data and collaborate via two-way communication.

    Want to connect your stroke care?

    Let's talk about how we can improve your emergency care, diagnosis and treatment.

    References

     

    1. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.

