Our solutions focus on high-quality imaging results to drive timely and confident diagnostic decisions. They can deliver end-to-end data sharing across care teams and help improve workflow efficiency to get eligible stroke patients to treatment faster.
Detector-based spectral CT 7500 provides layers of rich results and improves tissue characterization and visualization. And with always-on spectral results, your team gains more information in every scan to make a quicker and more confident diagnosis.
The IntelliSpace Portal clinical portfolio offers a comprehensive suite of advanced 3D and graphical tools to help share clinical information to support diagnostic confidence and productive collaboration, including a longitudinal brain lesion tracker and smart ROI tools.
Speed up MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations. This creates potential to increase productivity and patient comfort at the same time.
Our dStream digital platform delivers a variety of MR Neuro applications that can help deliver a confident diagnosis, including EPI and TSE Diffusion, T2* Perfusion, Susceptibility Weighted Imaging (SWIp), Black Blood Imaging, 3D Arterial Spin Labelling (ASL), and 4D-TRANCE.
Nicolab StrokeViewer lets entire stroke care teams quickly assess and share diagnostic results. The cloud-based stroke triage and management platform automatically detects large vessel occlusion on CTA images, which can speed up stroke triage. This can reduce imaging delays and improve inter-hospital transfer time for acute stroke patients.
Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care.
As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.Learn more
Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.Learn more
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
References 1. Heit JJ et al. Perfusion computed tomography for the evaluation of acute ischemic stroke. Stroke 2016;47:1153-1158. 2. Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use. This functionality available in IntelliSpace Portal version 12. 3. Compared to scans without Compressed SENSE 4. This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.
References
1. Heit JJ et al. Perfusion computed tomography for the evaluation of acute ischemic stroke. Stroke 2016;47:1153-1158.
2. Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use. This functionality available in IntelliSpace Portal version 12.
3. Compared to scans without Compressed SENSE
4. This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.