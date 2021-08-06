Search terms

Support faster time to stroke diagnosis treatment

Diagnosis

Support faster time to treatment

    Diagnosis

    Precision solutions that can help diagnose a stroke faster


    Our solutions focus on high-quality imaging results to drive timely and confident diagnostic decisions. They can deliver end-to-end data sharing across care teams and help improve workflow efficiency to get eligible stroke patients to treatment faster.

    Solutions that support your team and timely diagnosis

    IQon Spectral CT

    Spectral results 100% of the time1


    Detector-based spectral CT 7500 provides layers of rich results and improves tissue characterization and visualization. And with always-on spectral results, your team gains more information in every scan to make a quicker and more confident diagnosis.

    CT brain perfusion

    Assess blood flow with CT brain perfusion2


    The IntelliSpace Portal clinical portfolio offers a comprehensive suite of advanced 3D and graphical tools to help share clinical information to support diagnostic confidence and productive collaboration, including a longitudinal brain lesion tracker and smart ROI tools.

    MR brain exams

    50% faster MR brain exams with virtually equal image quality3


    Speed up MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations. This creates potential to increase productivity and patient comfort at the same time.

    MR Diffusion-Perfusion helps physicians distinguish potentially reversible from irreversible ischemia

    Elevate neuro diagnostics


    Our dStream digital platform delivers a variety of MR Neuro applications that can help deliver a confident diagnosis, including EPI and TSE Diffusion, T2* Perfusion, Susceptibility Weighted Imaging (SWIp), Black Blood Imaging, 3D Arterial Spin Labelling (ASL), and 4D-TRANCE.

    Nico.Lab partnership

    Faster assessment and collaboration with Nicolab4


    Nicolab StrokeViewer lets entire stroke care teams quickly assess and share diagnostic results. The cloud-based stroke triage and management platform automatically detects large vessel occlusion on CTA images, which can speed up stroke triage. This can reduce imaging delays and improve inter-hospital transfer time for acute stroke patients.

    Let's explore solutions to simplify your diagnostic processes.

    Stroke pathway

    Emergency care

    Diagnosis

    Treatment

    Connecting the dots across stroke management


    Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care.

    Learn more about critical moments in stroke care management

    Reduce uncertainty at first contact
      Reduce uncertainty at first contact

      As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.

    Improve 24/7 lab performance
      Improve 24/7 lab performance

      Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.

