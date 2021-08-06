Emergency care

Let’s work together to help reduce uncertainty at first contact and improve diagnostic certainty to get stroke patients to crucial treatment faster.
The Tempus ALS monitor with IntelliSpace Corsium enables real-time data sharing during neurological consultations. Discover how we can put a remote expert at your side during crucial moments.
Our Telestroke program can link your telehealth center, stroke care team, neurologists and emergency department clinicians together to evaluate patients—which can mean improved diagnosis and dramatically increased tPA administration during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.
Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care.
Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.Learn more
Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.Learn more
