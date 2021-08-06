Search terms

    The right emergency stroke care solution at the right moment

    Tempus ALS

    Emergency care solutions for improved stroke diagnosis

    The Tempus ALS monitor with IntelliSpace Corsium enables real-time data sharing during neurological consultations. Discover how we can put a remote expert at your side during crucial moments.

    Telestroke program

    Connecting healthcare teams in the critical first moments


    Our Telestroke program can link your telehealth center, stroke care team, neurologists and emergency department clinicians together to evaluate patients—which can mean improved diagnosis and dramatically increased tPA administration during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.

    Let’s work together to improve emergency care for stroke patients.

    Diagnosis

    Treatment

    Connecting the dots across stroke management


    Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care.

    Learn more about critical moments in stroke care management

    • Support fast time to treatment
      Support fast time to treatment

      Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.

    • Improve 24/7 lab performance
      Improve 24/7 lab performance

      Most strokes occur early in the morning or late at night. To make things easier for care teams, day and night, the Azurion neuro suite starts up quickly, is easy to use and provides extra procedural guidance.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

