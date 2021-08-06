References

1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech with different levels of experience.

2. The user level of expertise required is described in the Instructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile.

3. 3D reconstructions at higher resolution settings may take longer times.

4. This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.