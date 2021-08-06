Search terms

Stroke Treatment lap performance

Treatment

Improve 24/7 lab performance

    Treatment care icon

    Faster treatment for stroke patients


    Interventional teams need to be prepared to get to work fast during emergency stroke cases. With our suite of stroke care solutions working alongside the care team, they can easily and confidently perform stroke interventions, day and night.

    Contact an advisor

    The right solution at the right moment for stroke interventions

    Azurion thumbnail

    Azurion Neuro suite


    Experience a treatment room designed with care teams in mind. Azurion Neuro suite provides quick start-up1 and intuitive controls to help streamline inefficiencies out of stroke intervention and help get patients to treatment faster.

    Learn more
    Smart CT thumbnail

    SmartCT 3D visualization and measurement solution


    Give your team access to fast and clear 3D imaging with SmartCT . The software works with the Azurion platform to deliver step-by-step guidance that can help empower clinical users2 to perform 3D imaging. The images are displayed within seconds3 on the touchscreen module where users can make treatment plans with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools.

    Learn more
    Azurion with StrokeViewer

    Partnership with Nicolab4


    Nicolab StrokeViewer technology enables physicians to access and share vital patient information to help enable faster stroke diagnoses and well-informed treatment decisions. CT scans are pushed to a secure cloud ahead of a patient’s arrival to expedite treatment planning.

    Learn more

    Let’s talk about your stroke treatment needs.

    Contact us
    Stroke pathway icon

    Emergency care

    Diagnosis

    Treatment

    Connecting the dots across stroke management


    Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care.

    Discover more

    Learn more about critical moments in stroke care management

    • Reduce uncertainty at first contact
      Reduce uncertainty at first contact

      As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.

      Learn more
    • Support fast time to treatment
      Support fast time to treatment

      Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.

      Learn more
    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    2
    Contact details

    References

     

    1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech with different levels of experience.

    2. The user level of expertise required is described in the Instructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile.

    3. 3D reconstructions at higher resolution settings may take longer times.

    4. This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.