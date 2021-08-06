Interventional teams need to be prepared to get to work fast during emergency stroke cases. With our suite of stroke care solutions working alongside the care team, they can easily and confidently perform stroke interventions, day and night.
Experience a treatment room designed with care teams in mind. Azurion Neuro suite provides quick start-up1 and intuitive controls to help streamline inefficiencies out of stroke intervention and help get patients to treatment faster.
Give your team access to fast and clear 3D imaging with SmartCT . The software works with the Azurion platform to deliver step-by-step guidance that can help empower clinical users2 to perform 3D imaging. The images are displayed within seconds3 on the touchscreen module where users can make treatment plans with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools.
Nicolab StrokeViewer technology enables physicians to access and share vital patient information to help enable faster stroke diagnoses and well-informed treatment decisions. CT scans are pushed to a secure cloud ahead of a patient’s arrival to expedite treatment planning.
Discover how we are focusing on improving certainty and speed at critical moments in stroke care.
As a first responder, you need to decide if your patient might be experiencing a stroke and needs to be quickly taken to the right care. Our solutions connect you to stroke experts to support timely diagnostic and transfer decisions.Learn more
Diagnosing an ischemic stroke takes experience and time. Time you don't have. To save time, we speed up imaging results and automate detection of LVO on CTA images.Learn more
