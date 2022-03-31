Taking better care of your patients and staff means you can answer the rising complexity and pressure in the world of surgery. And with minimally invasive techniques, supported by advanced imaging, we are with you every step of the way. Philips is there to help OR teams achieve enhanced outcomes of image-guided surgeries.
Picture, for a moment, what minimally invasive surgery could be like when you have the right solutions in place. More predictable patient recovery and the clear visualization that lets you see accurately to treat effectively. The efficiency and advanced visualization to make better use of your valuable operating resources. All of this could be possible, when we work together.
Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.
Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.
Perform orthopedic cases with ease and confidence.
Benefit from the focus provided by advanced image guidance.
Get the guidance to support each step of your cardiac procedures.
Decide, guide, treat and confirm results with confidence.
The multi-purpose hybrid OR brings all clinical areas together. Set up procedure based workflows and broaden lab utilization, with the Philips Azurion 7 C20 flexarm configuration. Benefit from reduced table repositioning, easy radial access, improved ergonomics and intelligent motion control so you can easily approach a patient during treatment.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.