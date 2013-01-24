Hospital executives are faced with the task of managing throughput, saving costs and driving efficiency at a time when patients are arriving in larger numbers and with complex disease profiles.
“In the United States, patients end up using the emergency room as their primary care source, so we see a lot of patients coming in with many diseases and many clinical issues,” says Carol Melvin, Chief Operating Officer at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. “Those patients need to be treated in a timely fashion. That can be a challenge.”