  • ergonomic handle designed for single-handed manipulation and four-way steering
  • 4-foot sterile, disposable connector
  • working length 90 cm
  • Soft tip and flexible shaft help minimize risk
  • 8-foot, non-sterile, reusable PIM connector

Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter was developed to challenge the standard of care for electrophysiology and structural heart disease. As the first ICE catheter to miniaturize the same 3D imaging technology that powers transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), VeriSight Pro clearly guides physicians in 2D and 3D imaging giving them more confidence and control in interventional procedures.

Clinical image gallery

  Visualizing TriClip device flexing towards the TV using elevation tilt
    Visualizing TriClip device flexing towards the TV using elevation tilt
  Transseptal puncture in traditional 3D rendering
    Transseptal puncture in traditional 3D rendering
  Interatrial septum flow using color
    Interatrial septum flow using color
  3D Volume of tricuspid valve with MultiVue
    3D Volume of tricuspid valve with MultiVue
  3D imaging mapping device
    3D imaging mapping device
  Aligning TriClip device arms for grasping with MultiVue
    Aligning TriClip device arms for grasping with MultiVue
  LAAO view via VeriSight Pro TrueVue 3D rendering and MPRs
    LAAO view via VeriSight Pro TrueVue 3D rendering and MPRs
  Home view of tricuspid valve and right ventricular outflow track
    Home view of tricuspid valve and right ventricular outflow track
  3D imaging of a left atrial appendage (LAA) with TrueVue and MultiVue
    3D imaging of a left atrial appendage (LAA) with TrueVue and MultiVue
  Left atrial appendage (LAA) AMPLATZER AMULET deployment in xPlane
    Left atrial appendage (LAA) AMPLATZER AMULET deployment in xPlane
  PFA device in the left pulmonary vein
    PFA device in the left pulmonary vein
  2D imaging mapping using xPlane
    2D imaging mapping using xPlane
  PFO closure using TrueVue and MultiVue
    PFO closure using TrueVue and MultiVue
  Left atrial appendage 3D Auto LAA
    Left atrial appendage 3D Auto LAA
  Assessing position and orientation of TriClip device below leaflets using xPlane
    Assessing position and orientation of TriClip device below leaflets using xPlane
  WATCHMAN FLX with color compare of the LAA
    WATCHMAN FLX with color compare of the LAA
  Left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) device with MultiVue view
    Left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) device with MultiVue view
  3D imaging of a left atrial appendage (LAA) from the RA with TrueVue Glass
    3D imaging of a left atrial appendage (LAA) from the RA with TrueVue Glass
  RF ablation using xPlane elevation tilt
    RF ablation using xPlane elevation tilt
Features
Accurately assess ASD/PFO
VeriSight Pro’s 3D capabilities give you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO
Seamless integration and user experience
Compatible with our industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound Systems for a seamless experience. VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, quick plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to EPIQ Console and uses the same buttonology that EPIQ users are familiar with.
Seamless integration and user experience
Simplify concomitant LAAO/ablation procedures
VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter offers a single imaging solution to complete both the atrial fibrillation (Afib) ablation and left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) procedures with clinical confidence while optimizing both time and cost efficiencies.
Simplify concomitant LAAO/ablation procedures
Specifications
  • Product Specs
    Catalog number
    VSICE3D
    Outer diameter
    9 F
    Minimum sheath size
    10 F
    Working length
    90 cm
    Articulating segment length
    7.5 cm
    Fixed distal tip length
    2 cm
    Deflection range
    120° 4-way deflection
    Compatibility
    • EPIQ 7C
    • EPIQ CVx
    • EPIQ CVxi
    Broadband frequency range
    4 - 10 MHz
    Type of array
    xMATRIX
    Number of elements
    840
    Field of view
    90°
    Volume field of view
    90° x 90°
  • Imaging modes
    2D imaging
    Y
    Live 3D echo (3D Volume imaging)
    Y
    Live 3D Color Flow imaging
    Y
    Spectral doppler (PW/CW)
    Y
    iRotate echo (digital steering)
    Y
    Live xPlane imaging
    Y
    New adult pre-set card
    Y
    Easy quick angles and 2D/3D fly outs
    Y
    2D Echo image boost
    Y – 3 options
    3D Echo image quality
    Y – 5 options
    xPlane Quick Angle
    Y – 5 options
    Real-time 1 beat acquisition for 3D color volume
    Y

Documentation

VeriSight Pro specifications
PDF|467.09 KB
VeriSight Pro brochure
PDF|2.29 MB
VeriSight Pro Transcend Updates
PDF|1.10 MB

Disclaimer
[1] Diaz JC, Bastidas O, Duque M, et al. Impact of intracardiac echocardiography versus transesophageal echocardiography guidance on left atrial appendage occlusion procedures: A meta‐analysis. J. Cardiovasc. Electrophysiol. 2024; 35(1)44-57.
[2] Amin, AK, Robinson, A, Gundrum E, et al. Intracardiac echocardiography guided left atrial appendage closure contributes to significant cost savings and reduced length of stay. Heart Rhythm. 2019; 16(5) May Supplement: S128.
[3] Dallan LAP et al. Safety, Efficacy, and Cost-Effectiveness of Same-Day Discharge for Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion. J Invasive Cardiol. 2022; 34(2): E124-E131