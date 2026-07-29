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1. Alkouli MA, et al. Multicenter Experience With a Novel Real-Time 3-Dimensional Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter to Guide Interventional Cardiac Procedures. JAHA. 2025; 14(6). DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.124.037019

2. Alkhouli MA, et al. First Experience with a Novel 3D ICE Probe to Guide Cardiac Interventional Procedures. JACC. 2023 Mar, 81 (8_Supplement) 1355. DOI: 10.1016/S0735-1097(23)01799-0

3. Sharkey et al. Advancing Precision in 3D Echocardiography: Incorporating 3D Markers to Aid Spatial Orientation. Journal of Cardiothoracis and vascular Anesthesia. Volume 38 Issue 9, September 2024, Pages 2070-2079. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jvca.2024.05.009

4. Sularz, A, Chavez Ponce, A, Al-Abcha, A. et al. Safety and Feasibility of 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography in Guiding Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion With WATCHMAN FLX. JACC Adv. 2025 Feb, 4 (2).

5. Sorajja et al. Transcatheter Repair for Patients with Tricuspid Regurgitation. NEJM, 2023:388(20). DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2300525 (90 +/- 66 min)

6. Lurz P et al. Short-Term Outcomes of Tricuspid Edge-to-Edge Repair in Clinical Practice. JACC, 2023;82(4). DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.05.008 (76 +/- 39 min)

7. Eleid MF et al. Utility of Intracardiac Echocardiography in the Early Experience of Transcatheter Edge to Edge Tricuspid Valve Repair. Circ Cardiovasc Interv, 2021;14(10). DOI: 10.1161/CIRCINTERVENTIONS.121.011118 (170 +/- 51 mins)

8. Philips data on file. AdvaMed data per Philips MA&F "Ultrasound Market Share Report Q12019-Q32025".

9. Ahmed et al. (2025). Left Atrial Intra-Cardiac Echocardiography to Assist Zero Fluoroscopy Pulse Field Atrial Fibrillation Ablation - A Beginner`s Guide. CJC Open. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cjco.2025.10.010

10. Akella K, et al. Evaluating the role of transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) or intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) in left atrial appendage occlusion: a meta-analysis. 2021. J Interv Card Electrophysiol. 2021;60:41-48. DOI: 10.1007/s10840-019-00677-x

11. Enriquez A, Saenz LC, Rosso R, Silvestry FE, Callans D, Marchlinski FE, Garcia F. Use of Intracardiac Echocardiography in Interventional Cardiology: Working With the Anatomy Rather Than Fighting It. Circulation. 2018;137(21) 2278-94. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.117.03134

12. D000252024_A_ICE Design Validation Report_highlighted.docx. See highlighted Section 5.9, Test #35

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