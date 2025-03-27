Care Assist
The Care Assist app provides clinicians with many of the central station capabilities, allowing caregivers to see streaming data and act on it – including acknowledging alarms, starting and stopping a non-invasive blood pressure measurement – from their mobile device.

Features
Gain visibility into patients’ status remotely
Care Assist enables clinicians to view streaming waveforms and physiological parameters, as well as retroactively review alarm and waveform data on supported mobile devices. It works with Philips and non-Philips devices, providing remote access to the most up-to-date patient information. In addition, Care Assist allows the caregiver to not only view data, but to take action when working with Philips monitors and PIC iX. The app is part of our new wave strip workflow, allowing the bedside clinician to review alarms and previous waveforms and saving them to the PIC database to be acted on later. The clinician can also measure, annotate and export wavestrips to the electronic health record.
Customizable sounds
By using Care Assist and Event Notification in tandem, you experience a common user interface that has the same look, feel, and sounds as the rest of the Philips monitoring system. In addition, you can customize your workflows by utilizing custom .wav files for audio alerts. For example, areas needing quick lab results for turnarounds (such as an ED) may attach a .wav file to a critical cardiac enzyme. This could draw the clinicians attention to both the audio and the visual alert, notifying them that they need to pay immediate attention to the result.
Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification functionality, which includes the Care Assist app, turns a smartphone into a clinical tool for receiving alarms and event notifications from Philips Patient Monitoring Solution, nurse call systems, lab systems and more. It provides clinical context for actionable alarms by delivering up to four numerics, four waveforms and associated data from Philips patient monitors directly to the caregivers smartphone. By sending actionable alerts to the correct caregiver, Care Assist gives clinicians the alarm information they need to make quick patient assessments and choose the best course of care. They can also change caregiver assignments, communicate with team members, delegate caregivers and escalate tasks to manage workflow.
Event Notification

Documentation

Transform patient care through mobility
PDF|6.16 MB

    PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime, track performance, and lower operations expenses.