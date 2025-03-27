Gain visibility into patients’ status remotely
Care Assist enables clinicians to view streaming waveforms and physiological parameters, as well as retroactively review alarm and waveform data on supported mobile devices. It works with Philips and non-Philips devices, providing remote access to the most up-to-date patient information. In addition, Care Assist allows the caregiver to not only view data, but to take action when working with Philips monitors and PIC iX. The app is part of our new wave strip workflow, allowing the bedside clinician to review alarms and previous waveforms and saving them to the PIC database to be acted on later. The clinician can also measure, annotate and export wavestrips to the electronic health record.