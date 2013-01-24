CombiDiagnost R90 is a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner. A fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management make the versatile system suitable for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.
Stitching - Full leg and full spine imaging
Digital Subtraction Angiography¹ - High quality vessel imaging
SkyFlow Plus - Grid-like contrast for free rad examinations
2-in-1 system - High end radiography and fluoroscopy
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing - Hidden details revealed
UNIQUE 2¹ - Next generation of rad image processing
Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy (GCF) - Fully automatic dose adjustment
Eleva user interface - Quick, intuitive workflow
Eleva Tube Head¹ - Patient centered work
SkyPlates - Detectors that deliver
Flexible geometry - Versatility in use
Philips Bone Suppression¹ - Improved nodule detection
