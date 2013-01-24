By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The value of an Philips Affiniti CVx ultrasound system extends far beyond technology. With every Affiniti CVx system, you get access to our award-winning service organization*, competitive financing and educational programs that help you get the most out of your system.
Elevated vascular assessment
The lightweight L12-3ERGO transducer provides superb detail and resolution, including MicroFlow Imaging for remarkable sensitivity in assessing blood flow. The eL18-4 transducer provides thin-slice imaging for exceptional tissue uniformity from near to far depth of field across a wide range of applications and depth requirements.
AutoStrain LV aids early detection of heart function change
TOMTEC AutoStrain LV uses advanced automation technology such as Auto View Recognition, Auto Contour Placement and speckle tracking, and delivers fast and reproducible LV global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurements with just a single button push.
3D Auto LAA for left atrial appendage (LAA) sizing
Acquire the LAA ostium size quickly and easily. Automation reduces inter- or intra-user variability, increasing confidence during procedures.
X5-1 xMATRIX transducer
Our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology provides remarkable image quality and support for multiple interrogation capabilities and views not possible with 2D imaging. Designed to simplify your imaging workflow for even difficult-to-image patients.
iRotate to easily access an optimal view
Electronically access the optimum view within the acoustical window between ribs instead of manually rotating the transducer to search for an unobscured window. This can increase accuracy in measuring LV volumes because the image is less likely to be foreshortened.
Exceptional advances for pediatric imaging
From fetal echo to pediatrics to adult congenital patients, Affiniti CVx offers a depth of imaging capability combined with streamlined cardiac workflow to reduce the steps and time needed for challenging exams such as TTE and TEE.
Next-generation TEE imaging
The xMATRIX X8-2t transducer brings exceptional image quality and confidence to TEE imaging. Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, together with latest capabilities such as xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you to make a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
3D Auto MV for mitral valve quantification
Analyze the complex anatomy of the mitral valve in 3D as well as its dynamic mechanics. This is useful from the initial discovery of mitral valve disease or pathology, to support device planning, and through monitoring of pre- and postoperative cases.
Customizable cardiology-focused interface
Designed to optimize cardiac workflow, the new interface delivers “walk-up usability” so that users can perform exams with minimal training. The interface can be configured to match your specific workflow, which means you can focus on the patient and images, rather than searching for controls.
Specifications
System dimensions
Width
57.2 cm
Height
142.2-162.6 cm
Depth
98.3 cm
Weight
83.6 kg
Control panel
Monitor size
54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
180 degrees
