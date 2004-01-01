Increased data for informed clinical decisions.

Why integrate Masimo’s Regional Cerebral Oxygenation (rSO₂) measurement into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? Because the more information you have about your patient’s condition, the more you can do to deliver personalized care. Research reveals that monitoring cerebral oxygenation can help in assessing clinical conditions including circulatory and cardiac arrest.² It has been found to be a predictor of short-and long-term clinical outcomes of hypoxia.³ And it may serve as an early warning of decreased oxygen delivery to the brain and other major organs.⁴