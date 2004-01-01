An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.

This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.