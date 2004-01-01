Masimo SedLine helps you evaluate the state of the brain for patients under anesthesia and sedation in the OR and ICU. It captures and displays four channels of frontal EEG waveforms and an enhanced Patient State Index (PSi), a processed EEG parameter, on select IntelliVue® monitors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.
Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.
Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.
Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.
Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.
Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.
Meaningful Measurements
Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.
Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.
Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.
Comprehensive Brain Assessment
Capture a more revealing picture.
Looking to generate a more thorough assessment of your patients? Use Masimo SedLine EEG and Masimo O3 regional oximetry sensors at the same time to produce an in-depth picture of brain function via select Philips IntelliVue monitors. SedLine uses bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals for timely, accurate monitoring of the effects of anesthetic agents. While the O3 Oximetry System helps you to monitor cerebral oxygenation when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Capture a more revealing picture.
Looking to generate a more thorough assessment of your patients? Use Masimo SedLine EEG and Masimo O3 regional oximetry sensors at the same time to produce an in-depth picture of brain function via select Philips IntelliVue monitors. SedLine uses bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals for timely, accurate monitoring of the effects of anesthetic agents. While the O3 Oximetry System helps you to monitor cerebral oxygenation when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Capture a more revealing picture.
Looking to generate a more thorough assessment of your patients? Use Masimo SedLine EEG and Masimo O3 regional oximetry sensors at the same time to produce an in-depth picture of brain function via select Philips IntelliVue monitors. SedLine uses bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals for timely, accurate monitoring of the effects of anesthetic agents. While the O3 Oximetry System helps you to monitor cerebral oxygenation when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Modular Design
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.
Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.
Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.
Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.
Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.
Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.
Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.
Meaningful Measurements
Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.
Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.
Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.
Comprehensive Brain Assessment
Capture a more revealing picture.
Looking to generate a more thorough assessment of your patients? Use Masimo SedLine EEG and Masimo O3 regional oximetry sensors at the same time to produce an in-depth picture of brain function via select Philips IntelliVue monitors. SedLine uses bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals for timely, accurate monitoring of the effects of anesthetic agents. While the O3 Oximetry System helps you to monitor cerebral oxygenation when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Capture a more revealing picture.
Looking to generate a more thorough assessment of your patients? Use Masimo SedLine EEG and Masimo O3 regional oximetry sensors at the same time to produce an in-depth picture of brain function via select Philips IntelliVue monitors. SedLine uses bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals for timely, accurate monitoring of the effects of anesthetic agents. While the O3 Oximetry System helps you to monitor cerebral oxygenation when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Capture a more revealing picture.
Looking to generate a more thorough assessment of your patients? Use Masimo SedLine EEG and Masimo O3 regional oximetry sensors at the same time to produce an in-depth picture of brain function via select Philips IntelliVue monitors. SedLine uses bilateral data acquisition and processing of EEG signals for timely, accurate monitoring of the effects of anesthetic agents. While the O3 Oximetry System helps you to monitor cerebral oxygenation when pulse oximetry may not be fully indicative of oxygen in the brain.¹
Modular Design
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.
An integrated solution for the OR and ICU.
This comprehensive system uses noninvasive forehead sensors to capture and transmit four simultaneous channels of frontal EEG waveforms to a SedLine measurement device. It acquires the EEG signals via a patient cable and sends them directly to the easy-to-install, plug-in SedLine module. This allows you to evaluate a patient’s EEG data in real time and trending -- via Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX7501, or MX8501 monitors, and the PIC iX central station. Using SedLine can help you decide on the best course of care for your sedated patient.
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.