Performs across the continuum of care.

Over 100 independent studies have shown that Masimo SET® outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies.¹ For example, in one post-surgical unit, clinicians achieved their goal of zero preventable deaths or brain damage due to opioids over 5 years.⁵ In a PACU, Masimo SET® had a greater than 50% reduction in false alarms compared to other SpO₂ technologies.⁶ And in a study of 122,738 infants, Masimo SET® helped improve critical congenital heart disease screening sensitivity to 93%.⁷ Whether used to monitor neonate, pediatric, and adult patients, Masimo SET helps you to make informed care decisions.