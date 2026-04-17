Advanced Visualization Workspace 15

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¹ IF Design Award, 2022

² More than 90% of frequently performed tasks completed independently, with max 1.5 hr training for the entire MR Cardiac suite.

³ Common clinical questions: Ischemic heart disease and Non-ischemic cardiomyopathy (with LV & RV functional analysis, T1/T2/T2* Mapping, Stress-rest perfusion, and Late Gadolinium Enhancement).

⁴ Sati P et al. Nat Rev Neurol. 2016 ;12(12):714-722

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