The Philips 989803204411 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for extended duration use with non-intubated, pediatric patients for procedural or emergency applications. Box of 25, length 4 m (13 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803177981.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
No
Connector Type
Female
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Moisture reduction:
Drier moisture reduction technology
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-intubated
Patient Application
Pediatric
Tube Length
4 m (13 ft)
Short Term or Long Term
Extended duration use
1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.