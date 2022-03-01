Search terms

Microstream™ Advance bite block CO₂ sampling line with O₂ tubing, short term use

Capnography supplies

989803204451

The Philips 989803204451 is an oral/nasal sampling line with bite block and O₂ tubing, for short term use with non-intubated patients for upper endoscopy procedures, TEE or bronchoscopy applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803178031.

Features
Enhanced Use Experience

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Enhanced patient experience

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Comfort is a priority

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Microstream Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Type
  • 60fr bite block sampling line
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
O₂ Delivery
  • Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
MRI Compatible
  • Yes
Connector Type
  • Male
FDA Approved
  • Yes
DEHP- Free
  • Yes
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-intubated
Tube Length
  • 2 m (6.5 ft)
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short term use
  • 1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

