Microstream™ Advance neonatal/infant nasal CO2 sampling line, extended duration use

The Philips 989803204631 is a nasal sampling line, for extended duration use with non-intubated, neonatal/infant patients for emergency medical services or emergency department applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M4691A.

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Product details
Product Category
  • Microstream capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Type
  • Nasal sampling line
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
O₂ Delivery
  • No O2 delivery
ETT size
  • > 4.5 mm
Product Weight
  • 7.0 g
MRI Compatible
  • No
Adapter Dead Space
  • &lt; 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
  • Yes
DEHP- Free
  • Yes
Moisture reduction:
  • Drier moisture reduction technology
Gas Capnography
Patient Application
  • Neonatal/infant
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-intubated
Tube Length
  • 2 m (6.5 ft)
Short Term or Long Term
  • Extended duration use
  • 1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

