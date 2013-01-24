The Hand-held Remote Control allows tableside access to the imaging modes and to the main image handling functions. For this purpose the remote control can be placed in a transparent sterile cover. The remote control has an IR transmitter that communicates with the receiver that is located just above the monitors of the MVS.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips USA
Call: 1-800-722-9377