Remote Control for Zenition

Remote Control

for Zenition

The Hand-held Remote Control allows tableside access to the imaging modes and to the main image handling functions. For this purpose the remote control can be placed in a transparent sterile cover. The remote control has an IR transmitter that communicates with the receiver that is located just above the monitors of the MVS.

