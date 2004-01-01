Philips 3rd-generation xMATRIX sector array transducer, powered by the nSIGHT Plus system architecture. 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D, Live xPlane and Live 3D modes. A unique curved lens fits within the rib spaces more easily.
iRotate, Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom,
Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D Wide Apex , Contrast LVO
Biopsy Capable:
No
