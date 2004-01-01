Search terms

X5-1c Transducer

X5-1c transducer

Find similar products

Philips 3rd-generation xMATRIX sector array transducer, powered by the nSIGHT Plus system architecture. 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D, Live xPlane and Live 3D modes. A unique curved lens fits within the rib spaces more easily.

Contact us
Features
Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000
Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
  • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
  • Number of elements: 3000
  • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
See all features
Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave

Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000

Number of elements: 3000
Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

Specifications

Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 98° x 98°
Applications:
  • Adult/Pediatric cardiac,
  • Abdominal vascular, TCD
Number of elements:
  • 3000
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes:
  • 2D, Color, coronary color, TDI, PW, coronary PW, CW, M-mode,
  • iRotate, Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom,
  • Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D Wide Apex , Contrast LVO
Biopsy Capable:
  • No
Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 98° x 98°
Applications:
  • Adult/Pediatric cardiac,
  • Abdominal vascular, TCD
Number of elements:
  • 3000
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes:
  • 2D, Color, coronary color, TDI, PW, coronary PW, CW, M-mode,
  • iRotate, Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom,
  • Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D Wide Apex , Contrast LVO
Biopsy Capable:
  • No

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Services

Award-winning service delivered in ways that promote your clinical, operational and technical success.

Explore services

Financing

Innovative financing solutions tailored for healthcare, providing both industry expertise and a reliable source of funds.

Read about financing

Education & training

Comprehensive, clinically relevant courses to help enhance operational efficiency and provide high-quality patient care.

See education & training

Customer services portal

An online platform to manage and service your Philips products and related services across modalities - all at no additional cost.

Go to customer services portal

Online sales

Shop for products on our online store of order seamlessly through your own procurement system.

Read about online purchasing

Support center

Quick links to help you find what you need or see how to get in touch with a customer service representative.

Go to support center
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.