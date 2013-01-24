Home
Defibrillator Training Pads: 1 set AED Training Materials

Defibrillator Training Pads: 1 set 1 Set

AED Training Materials

07-10900

Simulated ForeRunner, FR, FR2 series defibrillator pads designed for training only. These pads are non-conductive and cannot be used to defibrillate.

Specifications

Product details
Packaging Unit
  • 1 set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .070 kg
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3752A, 07-10801, M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M3864A
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

