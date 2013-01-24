Home
Trilogy200 Portable Ventilator

Trilogy200

Portable Ventilator

With its added sensitivity, the Trilogy200 offers improved triggering and leak compensation that allows more sensitive delivery of invasive and noninvasive therapy for pediatric and adult patients in the home or in alternative care sites.

Features
Connected
Keeping care teams in the know

Trilogy is now connected to Care Orchestrator, our HIPAA-compliant cloud-based patient management system. With the ability to transmit data wirelessly and remotely, Connected Trilogy helps providers deliver quality respiratory care, gain efficiencies, potentially avoid unnecessary home visits, improve care coordination, streamline workflow and prioritize patient need.
Reliable and portable
Continuous respiratory support for added freedom and mobility

Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.
Flexible
Easy to use and adaptable for your patients’ changing needs

Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.
Volume Targeting
Adapting with every breath

AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.
Mouthpiece ventilation
Delivering on-demand ventilation

With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.
Digital Auto-Trak
When sensitivity is needed most

This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.
Accessories
Enhance patient mobility and care with Trilogy accessories

From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
Supported
The support and training you need

The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.

Since its launch in 2009, Trilogy has demonstrated clinical success and offered freedom and mobility to over 200,000 patients worldwide.

Physician with Care Orchestrator and Trilogy

Trilogy is now connected  

 

With Care Orchestrator, Trilogy is now connected to remote patient monitoring, taking home ventilator care to the next level.

 

Learn more 

Of the healthcare organizations we surveyed

82% icon

rated Trilogy ventilator as 4 stars or higher out of 5.

 

52% icon

chose Trilogy for pediatric patients because of its ease of teaching family caregivers.1

 

68% icon

reported reduced hospital readmissions as a benefit of using Trilogy with AVAPS-AE.

 

80% icon

reported Trilogy with AVAPS-AE improved quality of life for patients.

 

Happy person smiling icon

Hospitals reported Trilogy with AVAPS-AE has the benefits of
increased therapy adherence and quality of life for patients

 

1. Pediatric patients ≥ 5kg

