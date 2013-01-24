Search terms
The accurate, affordable and durable GO2 pulse oxymeter allows your patients the freedom to go about their activities, while delivering accuracy comparable to professional oximeters.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Warranty and service offer reassurance
Backlit LCD for low-light viewing
Proven solid construction for worry-free use
Low power use increases battery life
Oxygen concentration and pulse rate for real-time feedback
|Oxygen saturation display range
|
|Pulse rate display range
|
|Oxygen saturation declared accuracy range (Arms*)
|
|Pulse rate declared accuracy range (Arms*)
|
|Low perfusion pulse rate declared accuracy range (Arms*)
|
|Red
|
|Infrared
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Storage/transportation temperature
|
|Operating humidity
|
|Storage/transportation humidity
|
|Operating altitude
|
|Continuous
|
|Storage
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand