Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available with entrainment elbow or standard elbow. CapStrap headgear provides excellent stability and simplifies initial setup by keeping the mask in place while you adjust the patient's straps. When you need to interrupt treatment for oral care and medications, the CapStrap headgear allows quick removal and simple re-application.